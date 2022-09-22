Watch: Part Of Hill Crashes In Massive Landslide In Uttarakhand

No casualty was reported in the landslide in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

A landslide in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag blocked National Highway-109 on Thursday as a part of a hill came crashing down near the Tarsali village.

The road blockage led to a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road. No casualty was reported as the passengers were warned by the locals before the debris fell.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: NH-109 in the Rudraprayag district blocked yesterday after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris near Tarsali Village



DM Mayur Dixit said, all travellers stopped at safe places. Once the debris is cleared, vehicular movement will be started.

The highway is now being reopened and the movement of vehicles will resume, District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit told news agency ANI.

"The passengers were stopped at safe places. The highway is being opened. Once the debris is cleared, safe vehicular movement will resume," he said.

While the pilgrims going towards Kedarnath were stopped at Rudraprayag, Tilwara, Agastyamuni, and Guptkashi, those returning from Sonprayag were stopped at safe places in Sonprayag and Sitapur.