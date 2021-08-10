Death For Toxic Liquor: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Passes 6 Bills In 2 Hours

The bills were passed in the Madhya Pradesh assembly amid Opposition uproar over various issues

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly, set to meet for a 4-day Monsoon session, was adjourned today without further notice - on just its second day - but not before passing as many as six bills and a supplementary budget in just two hours. The bills were passed amid Opposition uproar over soaring fuel prices and the OBC reservation issue.

The Madhya Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill prescribing death penalty and life imprisonment in cases related to fatalities caused by consumption of toxic liquor was passed by the Vidhan Sabha. Earlier, there was a provision of imprisonment up to 10 years in such cases.

The bill was proposed by the state government after at least 12 people died after drinking toxic liquor in Mandsaur and Indore last month.

Apart from the increased punishment, the bill introduces provisions of imposing a fine of Rs 20 lakh on convicts.

The Municipality Law Amendment Bill, Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot University Amendment Bill and Madhya Pradesh GST Amendment Bill was also passed today.

The assembly also passed a supplementary budget of Rs 4,587 crore amid uproar over various issues including continued High Court stay on 27 per cent OBC reservation.

Opposition members wearing aprons with anti-government slogans, entered the Well alleging the BJP government is delaying the implementation of the 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) announced by the erstwhile Congress government.

Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath said the state government was adopting an anti-OBC stand by not implementing the reservation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Congress did nothing for the welfare of the backward classes amid sloganeering by Opposition leaders.