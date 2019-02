The decision to hike the dearness allowance will cost the exchequer over Rs 9,000 crore.

The cabinet on Tuesday announced that it had approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance or DA, a move that will benefit more than one crore central government employees and pensioners from January 1, 2019.

The decision will cost the exchequer over Rs 9,000 crore.

Dearness allowance is a component of salary paid to employees to counter the effect of inflation.