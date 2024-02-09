Deadline To Update Aadhaar Details Ends Next Month. How To Change Address

The facility for document updates is available free of charge through the portal.

The free Aadhaar updating service, which was initially extended for three months in December 2023, is approaching its final deadline of March 14, 2024. This deadline has been extended multiple times in the past. Individuals who have not yet updated their Aadhaar information still have over a month to do so without incurring any charges. After March 14, 2024, a fee will be applicable for this service. It is advisable to take advantage of the remaining free updating period to avoid additional costs.

This initiative is in line with the government's continuous endeavors to simplify administrative procedures and empower citizens to effectively manage their Aadhaar information.

Here's the key information:

Free Aadhaar update deadline: March 14, 2024 (This is the final extension)

Who can update for free: Anyone who hasn't already updated their Aadhaar details

What can be updated for free: Demographic details like name, address, and mobile number (biometric updates still require visiting an Aadhaar center)

What happens after March 14th: A fee will be charged for Aadhaar updates

Here's how to easily update your Aadhaar online for free:

Visit the official website: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Enter your Aadhaar number and the security code.

Click "Send OTP" and enter the code sent to your registered mobile number.

Select "Update Demographics Data".

Choose the information you want to update (address, name, etc.).

Enter the necessary changes and upload any required documents.

Review the details carefully and submit your request.

Usage of Aadhaar

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India website, the Aadhaar system provides single-source offline and online identity verification across the country for the residents. Once residents enroll, they can use their Aadhaar number to authenticate and establish their identity multiple times using electronic means or through offline verification, as the case may be. It eliminates the hassle of repeatedly providing supporting identity documents each time a resident wishes to access services, benefits, or subsidies. Since Aadhaar is a universal identity accepted across the whole country, the Aadhaar system enables mobility for millions of people who migrate from one part of the country to another by providing a portable proof of identity that can be verified through Aadhaar authentication online anytime, anywhere.