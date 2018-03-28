Deadline For Linking Aadhaar With Welfare Schemes Extended To June 30 The extension comes just days after the central government had given people time till 30 June to link their 12-digit Aadhaar number with their Permanent Account Number

New Delhi: The government today extended the deadline for people to link Aadhaar with welfare schemes and other government facilities by three months. A government order said the 31 March deadline was being pushed further to 30 June.



The extension comes just days after the central government, already under fire from privacy campaigners, had given people time till 30 June to link their 12-digit Aadhaar number with their Permanent Account Number.



The Supreme Court had earlier this month ordered that citizens do not have to link their Aadhaar numbers to a range of services including bank accounts, mobile phones and passport till the constitution bench of the top court delivers its ruling. Five judges have been hearing a batch of petitions against the Aadhaar law that campaigners allege, deprives the poor of subsidies.





