Days After Lt Governor's Red Flag, Delhi Reverses New Liquor Excise Policy

The Delhi government has decided to roll back to the old scheme of retail liquor sale in the city after the Leutenant Governor recommended a CBI probe into the implementation of the new excise policy.

According to sources, the old excise policy will be implemented for the next six months as the Delhi government is working to streamline a new policy for 2022-23.

A rough draft of the 2022-23 excise policy is yet to be sent to the Leutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for his approval. The 2021-22 excise policy was extended twice after March 31 this year and will come to an end on July 31.

The excise department recommends home delivery of liquor, among other things, in the new excise policy of 2022-23.

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who has called for a press conference at 11 am on Saturday is expected to speak on this matter.

Mr Sisodia on Thursday directed the excise department to "revert" to the old regime of the excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh policy is in place.

According to sources, the finance department has sought details of liquor vends operated by the four corporations of the Delhi government before the new excise policy came into effect from November 17, 2021.

Before the 2021-22 excise policy came into effect, the four corporations - Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) - ran 475 liquor stores out of total 864 in the city while private stores, licences held by individuals, numbered 389.