Haryana Village Turns To 'Peace Committee' After Man Dies In Clashes

Police are still on alert to ensure that untoward incidents do not occur.

Two days after a man was killed and 15 others injured in a clash between two communities at Badsui village in Haryana's Kaithal district, the authorities today formed a "peace committee" to defuse the tension. Police said the situation has now been brought under control.

According to reports, the clash took place on Friday over division of land between a gurdwara and a temple located on shamlat (common) land.

"The clash between the two communities occurred in connection with a wall erected between two religious structures (a gurdwara and temple). Police have been deployed in the village, and as of now, both the communities are taking steps to restore peace," Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni said, adding that the situation turned violent due to political differences in the village.

Around 15 people from both groups were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal and the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala with injuries. All of them are reportedly out of danger.

Kaithal Senior Superintendent of Police Wasim Akram said the dispute occurred when members of one of the communities began erecting a wall between the temple and the gurdwara on the day of Holi. "Members of the gurdwara objected to it the next day, and a man was killed in the clash that broke out. Some people took shelter in the gurdwara during the clash, after which stone-pelting was reported," he added.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident. "The attack on Sikhs in Badsui, Kaithal, was most deplorable. I urge Haryana CM @mlkhattarji to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits and ensure that peace and communal harmony are preserved at all costs," he tweeted today.

Former sarpanch Om Prakash has been arrested for instigating the people, and Kaithal police have charged 36 people in all. Fifteen rioters, including 10 women, have been charged under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sixteen people have been detained for questioning.

