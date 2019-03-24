50-Year-Old Man Dies In Clash Over Land In Haryana Village

They used sticks and bricks to attack each other, police said. (FILE PHOTO)

A 50-year old man was killed and 15 others were injured in a clash over the demarcation of a plot of land between a temple and a gurdwara in Haryana's Kaithal district, police said on Saturday.

The clash broke out between two groups at Badsui village over the division of land between a gurdwara and a temple on a common land, a senior police officer said.

They used sticks and bricks to attack each other. Shamsher Singh was injured on his head, police said, adding that he died in a hospital.

A case has been registered against 35 unidentified persons in connection with the incident, the official said, adding that the situation was under control.

