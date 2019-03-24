50-Year-Old Man Dies In Clash Over Land In Haryana Village

The clash broke out between two groups at Badsui village over the division of land between a gurdwara and a temple on a common land, a senior police officer said.

Cities | | Updated: March 24, 2019 01:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
50-Year-Old Man Dies In Clash Over Land In Haryana Village

They used sticks and bricks to attack each other, police said. (FILE PHOTO)


Kaithal: 

A 50-year old man was killed and 15 others were injured in a clash over the demarcation of a plot of land between a temple and a gurdwara in Haryana's Kaithal district, police said on Saturday.

The clash broke out between two groups at Badsui village over the division of land between a gurdwara and a temple on a common land, a senior police officer said.

They used sticks and bricks to attack each other. Shamsher Singh was injured on his head, police said, adding that he died in a hospital.

A case has been registered against 35 unidentified persons in connection with the incident, the official said, adding that the situation was under control.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

KaithalGurdwara

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsIPL Live

................................ Advertisement ................................