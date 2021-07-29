Days After Border Violence, Assam Advises People Not To Travel To Mizoram

People of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to their personal safety cannot be accepted, the Assam government said in an advisory today, pointing to the violence at the disputed border area earlier this week. Mizoram has said it has proof that the Assam Police started the violence and questioned how such a thing could occur two days after a successful meeting on border issues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Six men of the Assam police had died in Monday's unprecedented clash between the police of two states. Besides, 45 people were wounded.

"Even after this incident, certain Mizo civil society, students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against the state of Assam and its people. It has been reliably learnt from video footage available with Assam Police, that many civilians are heavily armed with automatic weapons etc," the advisory read.

In view of all this, the state government said, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram and those staying in Mizoram on work-related compulsions, "should exercise utmost caution".

"We have proof that Assam fired first. In a conflict, there will be accusations. But first let them give a justification that just after successful meeting with home minister (Amit Shah) at Shillong, what is the justification to what Assam did in our border or in Meghalaya that day," Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga told NDTV.

Then he added, "Himanta (Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma), is a friend and I have personally spoken to him on this. I think there are some elements who tried to misguide the Assam government".

The violence had started on Monday morning at the Inner Line Reserve Forest area of Cachar district. Later, each state had accused the local police of the other of intrusion and opening fire without provocation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his government will move the Supreme Court over the border violence.

Mizoram today retaliated saying that it is ready to face any lawsuit. Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia said they are only protecting their territorial integrity. "We are ready and well prepared to be tried in a law court. We have valid documents to substantiate our stand," he added.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep the peace in the disturbed area after discussion with officials of the Union Home Ministry.