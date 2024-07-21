Day Ahead Of Budget Session, Opposition Raises Key Issues At All-Party Meet

The anticipation for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament heightened today as leaders from gathered to discuss pressing issues and their expectations from the Budget, which will be presented on July 23. Except for Trinamool Congress (TMC), all Opposition parties were present at the meeting and urged the government to ensure that they are allowed to raise their issues in Parliament.

Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh, pressed for the appointment of a Deputy Speaker from the Opposition ranks in the Lok Sabha. Sources indicate that Congress also raised objections over the NEET paper leak issue.

YSR Congress, Janata Dal (United) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) advocated strongly for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha respectively.

Another issue that featured prominently during the meeting was the controversy surrounding the Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage by Lord Shiva devotees.

The controversy began when the Uttar Pradesh government issued an order requiring food establishments along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. This move, intended to ensure transparency and accountability, has been perceived by many as a veiled attempt to identify and potentially target Muslim-owned businesses.

The session begins on Monday and will have 19 sittings till August 12 when the government is expected to present six bills, including the one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and also get Parliament's nod for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under central rule.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table the Economic Survey in Parliament on Monday, and follow it up with the Union Budget on Tuesday.