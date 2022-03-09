Day After Poll Results, PM Modi To Be On Two-Day Visit To Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat starting March 11 -- a day after results of the election in five states are declared. Gujarat goes to polls later this year and will be the next big electoral contest.

On Friday, PM Modi will address a big rally, sources said. His visit will also coincide with the beginning of the three-day All India Pratinidhi Sabha meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP.

The BJP has started preparations for the elections in December last year, with the party's state leaders priming up the workers for the contest ahead.

In 2017, the BJP faced a tough battle against the Congress re-energised by the newly elected party president Rahul Gandhi.

Though it won a sixth straight term in the state, the BJP fell far short of the 150-seat target set by Amit Shah in the 182-seat assembly. The party ended up with only 99 seats, 16 less than it held.

The Congress, on the other hand, secured 77 seats – up by 20 -- on a day of counting filled with twists and turns and several nail-biting moments.

This time, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has taunted the BJP even before the elections in his home state was held, saying the Uttar Pradesh elections will not throw a surprise result and the "real surprise" will be in Gujarat elections.

The people of Uttar Pradesh have already given their verdict and the BJP is "nervous", he said.

The voters, he added, will teach a lesson to those who are honouring the killers of Mahatma Gandhi.