Day After Biggest Daily Jump, Maharashtra Logs 51,751 Cases In 24 Hours

Maharashtra on Monday reported 51,751 fresh coronavirus cases, a day after logging the highest single-day spike with 63,294 infections. The state also reported 258 deaths, the state health department said.

The state's cumulative case tally now stands at 34,58,996 and the death count at 58,245, it said.

Maharashtra now has 5,64,746 active cases, the department said in a release.

Mumbai saw 6,893 new cases and 43 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,27,391 and the death count to 12,066.

A total of 53,312 patients were discharged during the day in Maharashtra, taking the count of recoveries to 28,34,473, it said.

With 2,08,021 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,23,22,393, the department added.

Currently, 32,75,224 people are in home quarantine while 29,399 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate is 81.94 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.68 per cent.

Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and satellite towns, recorded 14,424 cases and 73 deaths during the day, taking the tally to 10,98,598 and the toll to 21,199.

Nashik division reported 6,868 cases including 1,845 in Nashik city. Pune division saw 11,761 fresh infections including 5,034 in Pune city. Kolhapur division added 1,085 new cases while Aurangabad division added 2,111, Latur division 4,502, Akola division 1,546, and Nagpur division 9,454 cases including 4,044 in Nagpur city.