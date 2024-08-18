Dawood's Daughter's Gown And A Kidnapping: A Fresh Look At MP Underworld

A new book by a retired IPS officer claims to reveal the chilling connection between the bridal gown of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's daughter and a high-profile kidnapping case in Indore in 2005. The book by Dr Shailendra Srivastava, titled "Shackle The Storm", threads together the details of how the seemingly unrelated events are linked, shedding light on a dark chapter of Madhya Pradesh's criminal history.

The story begins with the bridal gown worn by Dawood's daughter, Mahrukh, during her wedding in Mecca in July 2005. The gown was crafted by a tailor named Ismail Khan, a resident of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

Barely a month later, on August 17, 2005, Nitesh Nagori, the 20-year-old son of a prominent cement manufacturer in Indore, was kidnapped. A ransom of Rs 4 crore was sought for him. The police caught some of the accused and managed to release him before the ransom was paid.

Investigation indicated that Ismail Khan was involved in the abduction.

Ismail Khan was closely associated with Aftab Alam, one of Dawood Ibrahim's trusted lieutenants. Dawood Ibrahim was to get a share of the ransom.

The police believe that Ismail, who had fled after the kidnapping, was promised a lucrative commission and a job in Dubai for his role in the crime, along with Rs 1 crore for stitching the gown.

Ismail and Aftab have both been on the run since the incident, evading capture for nearly two decades.

In September 2005, the police arrested Nitesh Nagori's friend Dhruv, and another associate, Gaurav, for allegedly assisting Ismail in the kidnapping.



During interrogation, Dhruv identified Ismail as the mastermind, leading the police to unravel the connection between Ismail and the infamous underworld network.

The investigation also revealed that Aftab Alam, who had escaped Mumbai in 1997, was operating from the Gulf during the kidnapping.

Aftab's involvement complicated the case. The Interpol was alerted and warrants issued for the arrest of Ismail, Aftab, and other suspects, including Randhawa and Ibrahim, who are on the run.

Dr Srivastava's book goes beyond the kidnapping case to delve into the underworld's operations in Madhya Pradesh, particularly the covert activities of Dawood Ibrahim and his notorious rival, Chhota Rajan.

The narrative reveals a previously untold story of Vicky Malhotra, a key member of Chhota Rajan gang, who was arrested after inadvertently alerting the Mumbai Police by using a phone number linked to a previous ransom threat in Indore.

Malhotra, whose real name is Vijay Kumar Yadav, provided an in-depth account of his life in the underworld, including his involvement in multiple assassination attempts on Dawood Ibrahim. The book uncovers chilling details, such as a failed attempt to target Dawood during his daughter's burial in Karachi and another botched plan in Dubai.

One of the most intriguing stories in the book is the transformation of Vijay Yadav into Vicky Malhotra, a feared don in Chhota Rajan's gang.

Dr. Srivastava explores how this petty thief from Murshidabad rose to prominence in the underworld and came close to assassinating Dawood Ibrahim on three occasions.

Shackle The Storm is more than just a crime thriller; it is a compilation of 14 gripping stories that traverse the murky world of crime, justice, and the underworld in Madhya Pradesh.

The book also recounts Dr Srivastava's experience as the IG of Indore Range during the 2006 Bhojshala riots, where he played a crucial role in managing communal tensions and exposing the activities of the banned terrorist organization SIMI.

As Dr Srivastava reveals, these stories are not just about crime but also about the courage of those who stand against it, offering readers a glimpse into the untold tales of Madhya Pradesh's fight against terrorism and the underworld.