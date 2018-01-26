Prannoy Roy Speaks To Raghuram Rajan At Davos: Highlights

On how RBI can tackle inflation emerging again



"On the RBI's side, presumably the Monetary Policy Committee will do what it takes to keep inflation under control. But of course, with rising oil prices there is a spillover into inflation, which we have to be wary of and they will have to think about it. I think on the growth side, our main problem is not little demand, our main problem is supply side constraints and therefore we need to fix those constraints. I think slowly they are being fixed, I mean some of the adversity from last year will dissipate but I think at this point, with the world raising interest rates, with the money starting to flow out, I mean markets seem extremely complacent at this time, they would wake up at some point."

