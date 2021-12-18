Dattatreya Festival 2021: When And Why Is This Festival Celebrated?

Lord Dattareya is believed to be one of the 24 avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Dattatreya Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Dattatreya, who encompasses the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. It's celebrated every year on the Full Moon Day of the Margashirsha – the ninth month of the Hindu calendar. This year it is being celebrated on December 18. On this day, many devotees observe a dawn-to-dusk fast and offer prayers to Lord Dattatreya. Blessed with powers of the trinity, Lord Dattatreya is represented in photographs having three heads and six arms. He was born to Sage Atri and Devi Anasuya.

Time

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:24 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends - 10:05 AM (Dec 19)

Significance

Lord Dattareya is believed to be one of the 24 avatars of Lord Vishnu. It is said that Dattatreya attained enlightenment only by observing nature, without a guru, and so he is also worshipped as a sage with infinite wisdom. In the present day, this festival is mainly observed in temples dedicated to Lord Dattatreya in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

In photographs, Lord Dattatreya is depicted holding the trishul and damru of Lord Shiva, the Sudarshan Chakra and Shankh of Lord Vishnu, and the Kamandala or Kamala and Japmala (beads) of Lord Brahma in his hands.

He is usually accompanied by the Kamadhenu cow, four dogs – which symbolises four human traits such as Icchha (desire), Vasana (lust), Asha (hope) and Trishna (thirst). There's also the kalpavriksha (the tree that grants life and wishes) behind him.