Driver Was Asked To Take Blame For Murder In Actor Darshan Case

Ravi, the driver involved in a murder case in which popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda are accused, told police that he was instructed to take the fall for the murder but refused.

According to Ravi, Renuka Swamy, whose body was discovered later, did not anticipate the assault that awaited him when he got into his cab. Ravi stated that Mr Swamy was not forcibly taken but was persuaded by others to join them. In the cab, the others accused in the case assured Mr Swamy they would take him to meet Darshan and suggested that he apologise for his social media comments against the actor's girlfriend.

Darshan along with his co-star and girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and 11 others, is in police custody. Ms Gowda allegedly prompted Darshan to punish Renuka Swamy for derogatory remarks allegedly made on her social media posts.

Ravi transported Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru, a journey of approximately 200 kilometres. Upon reaching Bengaluru, Ravi went into hiding but later contacted the taxi association in Chitradurga, who advised him to surrender to the police.

Ravi's surrender on Thursday night to the Deputy Superintendent of Police's office in Chitradurga has given a new direction to the investigation. According to the police, Raghu alias Raghavendra, who managed a fan club for Darshan in Chitradurga, arranged the taxi that Ravi drove. Raghu, along with others, had organised the kidnapping of Renuka Swamy on June 8, leading to the sequence of events.

Details from the investigation reveal that Darshan and his aides took Swamy to a shed in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya. There, Darshan allegedly thrashed Swamy with a belt, and his aides beat him with sticks until he lost consciousness. The assault resulted in multiple fractures and severe injuries. Renuka Swamy's body, later found by a food delivery rider, was being nibbled by dogs.

The autopsy report confirmed the brutal nature of the murder, citing shock and haemorrhage as the cause of death. The report identified 15 wounds on Swamy's body, with injuries to the head, abdomen, chest, and other parts. His head had also rammed into a mini-truck parked at the shed, adding to the fatal injuries. The police seized the truck and other instruments used in the torture, including wooden logs, a leather belt, and a rope.

Darshan allegedly planted three men to take the blame for the murder, offering them Rs 5 lakh each.



