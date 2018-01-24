Dangerous To Make Distinction Between "Good" And "Bad" Terrorist, Says PM Modi In Davos Speaking at the plenary of the World Economic Forum annual summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised,

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the World Economic Forum in Davos since 1997. (PTI) Davos: Climate change and terrorism are grave concerns before the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, while asserting that terrorism is dangerous but what is equally dangerous is the "artificial distinction" made between 'good terrorist' and 'bad terrorist'.



PM Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to address the WEF in Davos in two decades, talked about "serious" challenges and "grave concerns" facing the world, including protectionism and terrorism.



Speaking at the plenary of the WEF annual summit, PM Modi also said it is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised, adding that India's position on the menace of terrorism is well known and he would not like to elaborate on that.



"Let us create a 'heaven of freedom', where there is cooperation and not division, fractures," PM Modi told the gathering.



He also emphasised that a predictable, stable, transparent and progressive India is good news in an otherwise uncertain global environment.



The prime minister, who arrived in Davos on Monday, said issues of peace, security and stability have emerged as serious global challenges.



He also noted that the last time when an Indian prime minister came here in 1997, India's GDP was a little more than $400 billion, but now it has increased more than six-times.



Referring to WEF's theme of 'Creating a shared future in a fractured world', he said the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) has become more relevant in today's time to address fissures and distances in the world.



Asserting that India is proud of its democracy and diversity, PM Modi said the country has always contributed towards global peace and believes in the values of integration and unity.



Touching upon the issue of climate change, he urged the world to think about what can be done to mitigate this threat while emphasising that caring for the environment is a part of India's culture.



