'Dangal' Actor Zaira Wasim's 'Resignation Note' Draws Barbs, Support

Zaira Wasim's two films - "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar" - have been huge successes

"Dangal" actor Zaira Wasim's decision to quit films on account of religion has triggered a full scale political controversy. While her decision has been panned by most of Bollywood, the opinion in the political community was divided. While the Congress and the National Conference leaders are saying it was her personal choice, a Shiv Sena leader said it was a disservice to her religion.

In a detailed Facebook post, the 18-year-old Kashmiri-born actor had said yesterday "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here" and that the work affected her relation with her "faith".

"This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise. Thanks," she wrote on Twitter in response to some comments that her account was hacked.

Many said while she was free to live as she wished to, she could not be allowed to trash others' career choices. Priyanka Chaturvedi who skipped camp from the Congress to Shiv Sena ahead of the national election, tweeted her disapproval.

Zaira Wasim moving on from film industry is alright and the country wishes her well. To each their own calling. However it was unfortunate to read in her letter that the decision was taken on the basis of her belief that it hinders her to practise her faith. - Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 1, 2019

Hindi cinema has seen many success stories of people from the same faith, does her reason imply that all these stalwarts didn't know their religion?

Some equate her decision to that of Vinod Khanna, did he say his religion says that his choice of career blocks his faith? - Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 1, 2019

This, she said, "actually does a huge disservice to her religion & reinforces the narrative about Islam being intolerant".

Congress's Randeep Surjewala, too, agreed that "faith has nothing to do with artistic expression": "While I respect Zaira Wasim's decision to quit films & her creative liberty, faith has nothing to do with artistic expression. Such remarks give fodder to bigots on either side of the divide to misconceive & mislead".

His party colleague Milind Deora, however, had a sharp word for the 18-year-old actor's critics.

Phoneys suddenly lecturing on #ZairaWaseem & #NusratJahan.



I have Hindu & Jain friends right here in SoBo who renounced cushy careers for their gurus & faith.



You can choose whether religion determines your career or love life. Unless minors, let others decide for themselves - Milind Deora (@milinddeora) July 1, 2019

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said no one had the right to question Zaira Wasim's decision.

"Who are any of us to question @ZairaWasimmm's choices? It's her life to do with as she pleases. All I will do is wish her well & hope that what ever she does makes her happy," his tweet read.

The teen actor whose two films - "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar" - have been huge successes, posted a lengthy piece on her Instagram.

"This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of "imaan" (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my "imaan", my relationship with my religion was threatened," she said in the post.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability