Maharashtra Bandh Live: Large Gatherings Banned In Parts of Thane

New Delhi: After a day of angry protests by Dalit groups across towns and cities in Maharashtra following caste clashes, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis order an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge. Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of BR Ambedkar and head of a Dalit group, has called for Maharashtra bandh today. Around 250 other Dalit groups supported the call for a statewide shutdown. Dalit groups clashes with local right-wing organisations on Monday, the 200th anniversary of the Anglo-Maratha battle at Bhima-Koregaon near Pune. A 30-year-old Maratha youth was killed in clashes and at least 12 other people were injured. The following day Dalit protesters blocked major roads in Mumbai, disrupted road traffic and train services. Over 160 buses were damaged and heavy security had to be deployed. Over 100 protesters were later detained by the police.
Here are the live updates:
Prohibitory orders restricting large gatherings (Section 144) issued in certain areas of Thane till further orders.
Bus services from Karnataka to Maharashtra suspended as a precautionary measure.
Many schools in Thane shut as administration "considered safety and security of students," news agency ANI reports.
Bandh update: Bus services towards Satara, Baramati suspended till further orders
On Monday, groups of Dalits, who were on way to an event to mark 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle were attacked and their vehicles were damaged.
