Video: Massive Fire At Srinagar's Dal Lake, Several Houseboats Destroyed

Dal lake fire: Five houseboats have been completely destroyed

Several houseboats on Dal lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar were reduced to ashes in a massive fire early this morning, the police said.



Police said the fire broke out at a houseboat near Ghat number 9 of Dal lake, which quickly spread and engulfed other houseboats.

While five houseboats have been completely destroyed, several others suffered damage, officials said.

"There were no immediate reports of injuries or loss of lives in the fire," they said.