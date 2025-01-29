Noida Teen Discovers Asteroid, Set To Name It Through NASA's Programme

A 14-year-old Noida boy has discovered an asteroid through a NASA programme and is now set to name it. Daksh Malik's preliminary detection, submitted last year, has been officially confirmed by NASA as a 'Provisional Discovery of a Main Belt Asteroid', designated as 2023 OG40.

Mr Malik's interest in space started with his school's astronomy club, where he learned the basics of space science. In 2022, his school offered him a chance to join the International Asteroid Discovery Programme (IADP), which allowed participants to discover and name new asteroids. "I thought it would be so cool if I actually discovered and named an asteroid. Though my first attempt didn't get results, it gave me a glimpse into how NASA scientists identify objects in space," Mr Malik shared with a media outlet.

Over the next year-and-a-half, Mr Malik, alongside two of his schoolmates, participated in IADP competitions. They analysed data sets from the Pan-STARRS observatories in Hawaii using specialised software called AstroMetrica. His determination paid off when NASA confirmed one of his six preliminary detections as an asteroid.

"Being recognised by NASA, one of the most powerful space organisations in the world, is an honour. It's a dream come true," the young boy said, describing the moment he received the official confirmation.

As for naming the asteroid, the teen is still brainstorming. "I'm thinking of funny names like 'Countdown' or 'T-minus' as a joke. But if the guidelines don't allow it, I might choose a name inspired by Greek mythology, like the names of dwarf planets," he mused.

Daksh Malik is one of only six students in India to make such a discovery.

He credits his family, his school's observatory and astronomy programmes for helping him pursue his passion. His discovery is part of NASA's Citizen Science Programme, where people use software and data to find undiscovered asteroids.

"My school gave me extra days and rescheduled my exams so I could focus on the competition. My family, especially my mom and grandfather, always motivated me to keep going," he said.

The IADP, which involves NASA, Pan-STARRS, and IASC, gives participants access to high-quality space data. Around 6,500 people from more than 80 countries join every year to find new asteroids and Near-Earth Objects.

The process of verifying an asteroid takes time. After the first detection, it can take four or five years to confirm it. Once confirmed, the Minor Planet Centre (MPC) gives the asteroid provisional status.

After further checks, the International Astronomical Union officially recognises it. Only then will Daksh Malik be able to officially name the asteroid.