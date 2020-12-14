Daily Delhi-Kolkata Direct Flights Allowed Now Instead Of 3 Days A Week

From September 1, direct flights were allowed on three days a week for the six metros.

Direct flights between Delhi and Kolkata will now be taking off daily instead of three days a week, the West Bengal government announced today easing restrictions. Earlier, flights between the two metros were functional only three days a week as a precautionary measure against coronavirus and to restrict movement from cities where cases were high in number.

Bengal had banned direct flights to and from Delhi and five other COVID-19 hotspots across the country on July 4.

From September 1, direct flights were allowed on three days a week for the six metros. The other days, passengers had to take connecting flights to reach their destination.

However, for the other five cities, which include Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Nashik, flights will be allowed to and from Kolkata only on selective days of the week.

The Mamata Banerjee government in a significant relaxation of restrictions to fight the virus had announced in August partial ease of flight restrictions from six metros from September 1.

Earlier, on hard lockdown days, no flights were allowed to take off or land at the Kolkata airport. Schedules for flights and hard lockdown days were announced periodically by the government.

Delhi recorded 1,984 cases on Sunday while Bengal registered over 2,500 cases. Delhi's total case count is over 6 lakhs while Bengal follows suit at 5.2 lakh infections.