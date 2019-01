Police said the two members of the Chaddi gang were arrested on January 18 (Representational)

Two members of the notorious 'Chaddi Gang', which was involved in several burglaries in the city since 2017, were arrested by Cyberabad police in Dahod District of Gujarat.

Police said the two members, Hasan Narsing and Raju Savsing Baria, were arrested on January 18 from Mahisagar district of Gujarat and brought to the city on transit warrant.

On interrogation, they allegedly confessed that they committed the burglaries along with three other absconding accused - Vinod, Pankaj and Jesam.