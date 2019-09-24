Dadasaheb Phalke Award 'Befitting Tribute' To Amitabh Bachchan: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said Amitabh Bachchan's contribution to Indian cinema cannot be put in words.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Dadasaheb Phalke award to actor Amitabh Bachchan is a "befitting tribute to the Bollywood legend."

Amit Shah also said Mr Bachchan's contribution to Indian cinema cannot be put in words.

"The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward is a befitting tribute to this legend. May you continue to serve the Indian Film industry with your versatile acting. Many congratulations @SrBachchan," Amit Shah tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most influential stars in Bollywood, was named the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient for the year 2018 for his contribution to the Indian film industry.

