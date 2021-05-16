PM Holds Review Meet On Cyclone Tauktae, Mumbai May See Heavy Rain Today: 10 Points

Tauktae is "very likely to intensify further" during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department said, adding it may cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning. Tauktae is the first cyclone this year as India battles an unprecedented surge in Covid infections due to the second wave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on Saturday evening and told officials to ensure people are safely evacuated. Special preparedness is needed for Covid management in hospitals, vaccine cold chain and power back up and storage of essential medicines in vulnerable locations due to cyclone, the Prime Minister said.

Kerala saw heavy rain and water-logging in many parts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet last night said that the effect of the cyclone will be felt in the state for another 24 hours. "Kerala currently has 71 camps, 543 families, 2094 people. Those being directed to move to camps should do so without fail. #COVID19 safe camps are being set up, through @KeralaSDMA. Carry Emergency Kits - Masks, Sanitiser, Medicines, Prescriptions, Certificates & Imp. Docs (sic)," he wrote in another tweet.

Mumbai can expect heavy showers from Sunday afternoon with high wind speed, officials said. The city's civic body on Saturday decided to shift 580 Covid patients from three jumbo centres as a precautionary measure.

Navy and Air Force and also helping with relief operations. Visuals showed naval teams helping locals in Kerala. The Indian Air Force deployed two C-130 J aircraft and airlifted three teams of the National Disaster Response Force from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also held a meeting last evening to review preparedness. "CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp held a review meeting with senior officials on the preparedness of state administration in view of #CycloneTauktae forecast and instructed officials to make all possible arrangements with 'Zero Casualty' approach in the wake of prevailing Corona situation (sic)," his office tweeted.

Fishermen have been asked to avoid heading to Arabian Sea till Tuesday, tourism activities have been restricted and necessary precautions have been advised for naval operations. the National Disaster Management Authority has also put out a list of do's and dont's.

Goa has activated life-saving machinery on beaches. In a video message posted on twitter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "In view of Cyclone Tauktae, the State has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches. NDRF team comprising 22 personnel carrying life saving equipment has already arrived. Also, control rooms have been set up at District and Taluka level."

In its latest bulletin, the weather office said said that wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph along and off Maharashtra Goa coasts are expected today and tomorrow.