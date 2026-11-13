Cyclone 'Senyar' Brewing In Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra On Alert

A new cyclonic storm, likely to be named 'Senyar', is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday, signaling the start of a rapidly evolving weather system.

The system is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area by Saturday, followed by a depression over the same region by Sunday morning. It is then likely to move north-northwestwards and may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by Monday evening.

This comes two weeks after cyclone 'Arnab' hit India and made landfall as a "very severe" cyclonic storm, the third-highest category on IMD's scale. Five people were killed in separate incidents linked to the cyclone in Andhra Pradesh in Vizag, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema and West Godavari. Some of them were electrocuted while others were hit by falling trees. In Odisha, three members of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, died in a landslide in Kandhamal.

Potential Path And Landfall Uncertainty

Current weather projections indicate that the system is likely to move northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh coasts.

However, meteorologists have cautioned that the storm's exact trajectory and potential landfall location still remains uncertain.

Advisory For Fishermen

Fishermen are advised to not go into the sea as conditions are expected to turn rough from Sunday onwards. Those already out in deep waters have been urged to return to the coast immediately.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is tracking the weather situation and will release regular, real-time updates.