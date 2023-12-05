Cyclone Ground Report: Andhra Farmers Face Tough Challenge Of Saving Crops

Cyclone Michaung Landfall: The state government has also urged the farmers to postpone paddy harvesting

With heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as cyclone Michaung made landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast today, farmers in Andhra Pradesh are shifting their harvested paddy - lying in the fields - to safer locations to prevent crop damage.

Farmers faced the challenge of cutting and shifting the paddy to safety within short duration. They could be seen frantically shifting harvested crops to rice mills and other buildings.

The state government has also urged the farmers to postpone paddy harvesting for a few days.

Cyclone Michaung made landfall near Bapatla on Andhra Pradesh coast today after causing rain mayhem in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to treat the storm as a major challenge to avoid loss of life and property.

Mr Reddy directed the officials to procure wet paddy from farmers and called for calculation of the crop loss immediately after the cyclone recedes.

The Director General of the India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warned that cities and towns along coastal Andhra Pradesh will see extremely heavy, and even exceptionally heavy (30-40 cm), rainfall.

