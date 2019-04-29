Cyclone Fani to Turn Into ''Extremely Severe'' Storm, No Threat To Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh: Live Updates

The cyclone may intensify and bring heavy rain to coastal Odisha by May 3.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and fishermen asked not to venture into the sea as cyclone ''Fani'' is expected to intensify into a very severe storm by Tuesday, the Home Ministry said Monday. The cyclonic storm ''Fani'' Monday morning was located at 880 km of South-East of Chennai and it will continue to move North-West and change its path to North-East from Wednesday. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, a home ministry statement said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), its landfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is ruled out. However, the possibility of landfall in Odisha is under continuous watch. The NDRF and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and placed at the disposal of the state governments concerned.

