Cyclone Fani to Turn Into ''Extremely Severe'' Storm, No Threat To Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh: Live Updates

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and fishermen asked not to venture into the sea as cyclone ''Fani'' is expected to intensify into a very severe storm by Tuesday, the Home Ministry said Monday. The cyclonic storm ''Fani'' Monday morning was located at 880 km of South-East of Chennai and it will continue to move North-West and change its path to North-East from Wednesday. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, a home ministry statement said.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), its landfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is ruled out. However, the possibility of landfall in Odisha is under continuous watch. The NDRF and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and placed at the disposal of the state governments concerned.
Here are the LIVE Updates on cyclone Fani:
Wind warning issued by the weather department
Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 km per hour is prevailing over Southeast Bay of Bengal snd neighbourhood. It is very likely to increase gradually becoming 120-130 km per hour over Southwest Bay of Bengal from 30th morning.
Strong winds also likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
IMD updates on Cyclone Fani
The Cyclonic Storm 'Fani' moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 18 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST
Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Kerala on 29th and 30th April, 2019.
Light to moderate rainfall at a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu & south coastal Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow
Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha Reviews Preparedness Of Coastal States Through Video Conferencing
Odisha Prepared To Face Cyclone Fani
The Odisha government has put on alert its southern and coastal districts in view of the likely movement of Cyclone Fani, a senior government officer said. All the 880 cyclone centres besides 20 units of ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force), 12 units of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and 335 fire units have also been put on alert, the officer said.
PM Modi tweeted, "Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing."
PM Modi Expressed Concern About Cyclone Fani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed concern about the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani which is approaching coastal Tamil Nadu and Andra Pradesh.
Sea Conditions To Be Rough Off The Coast Of Tamil Nadu
Sea conditions are likely to be very rough off the coast of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have thus been cautioned against venturing into sea during the rough weather.
Heavy Rain To Coastal Odisha By May 3
The cyclone may intensify and bring heavy rain to coastal Odisha by May 3. The state government has asked district officers and departments to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions. They have been instructed to check all cyclone and flood shelters and communication systems.
Cyclone Fani To Make A Landfall In Odisha
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out that the cyclone will make a landfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. However, there is a possibility that it will make a landfall in Odisha and this is continuously being monitored.