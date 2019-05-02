Cyclone Fani Live Updates: Cyclone About 500 km From Odisha, Armed Forces On Alert

Cyclone Fani: Nineteen districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be hit by cyclone Fani. East Coast Railway cancelled 22 trains on Wednesday, taking the total to 103 trains.

All India | | Updated: May 02, 2019 07:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cyclone Fani Live Updates: Cyclone About 500 km From Odisha, Armed Forces On Alert

Cyclone Fani: Coastal Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert.

Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an "extreme severe cyclonic" storm, is about 540 km from the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said in an early morning tweet. It said that the cyclonic storm – also pronounced 'FONI' – is moving northwards with a speed of 5 kms per hour in last six hours and is likely to make landfall at Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, on May 3 with wind speed of up to 200 km per hour.

Nineteen districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be hit by cyclone Fani. East Coast Railway cancelled 22 trains on Wednesday, taking the total to 103 trains.

IMD has issued a "Yellow Alert" warning for Odisha, West Bengal and three districts of Andhra Pradesh. In a special bulletin issued yesterday, the weather department has forewarned about possible destruction. Fishermen have been asked not to venture out for fishing from May 1 to May 5.

Here are the live updates on Cyclone Fani:


May 02, 2019
07:13 (IST)

Nineteen districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be hit by cyclone Fani. 
May 02, 2019
07:11 (IST)
Cyclone Fani about 500 kms from Odisha: Met department

Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an "extreme severe cyclonic" storm, is about 540 km from the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said in an early morning tweet. The cyclonic storm is moving northwards with a speed of 5 kms per hour in last six hours and is likely to make landfall at Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, on May 3 with wind speed of up to 200 km per hour.

May 02, 2019
07:09 (IST)
For all the information on yesterday's developments around Cyclone Fani, click here
No more content

Trending

Cyclone FaniOdisha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
May DayGadchiroliFaniMasood AzharNess WadiaNitish KumarElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsElection ResultsUpcoming MobilesIPL TicketsVideocon D2HNicolas MaduroHero XPulseGoogle PixelFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................