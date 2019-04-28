Cyclone Fani Likely To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm Today: LIVE Updates

Weather experts have predicted that Tamil Nadu coast, including Chennai, and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall from April 30 for three days.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 28, 2019 15:54 IST
Cyclone Fani is likely to move northwestwards till May 1 and then recurve towards northeast gradually.

Cyclone Fani, which has been strengthening in south-east Bay of Bengal, is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Fani is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 and thereafter recurve towards northeast gradually.

"Cyclonic Storm ''FANI'' lay centred at 0530 hrs over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, about 745 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 1050 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), a bulletin by the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) said.

The wind speed is likely to decrease gradually thereafter with gale wind speed reaching 130-140 kmph gusting to 150 kmph over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh Coast on May 3.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rains at isolated places are very likely over Kerala on April 29 and 30. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 29 and 30, the IMD said. On Thursday, the IMD had issued a ''red alert'' for Tamil Nadu on April 30 and May 1.

Weather experts have predicted that Tamil Nadu coast, including Chennai, and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall from April 30 for three days. Kerala will also receive rainfall. 

Here are the LIVE Updates on Cyclone Fani:


Apr 28, 2019
14:23 (IST)
Cyclone Fani was 1,050 km southeast of Chennai and 1,230 km away from Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the Met office had tweeted early this morning. According to an update shared by the Indian Meteorological department (IMD), Cyclone Fani is moving northwestwards at a speed of 16 km per hour and is likely to recurve northeastwards after April 30.
Apr 28, 2019
14:22 (IST)

Cyclone Fani, which has been strengthening in south-east Bay of Bengal, is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.


