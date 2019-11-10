Cyclone Bulbul Live Updates: Relief From Rain In Bengal, Cyclone Bulbul Moves Towards Bangladesh

Severe Cyclone Bulbul gusting at wind speeds of 135 km per hour made landfall near Sagar Islands in West Bengal at 9 pm on Saturday. Sagar Island is about 120 km south of Kolkata. It now lays centred about 75 km east-northeast of Sundarban National Park in Bengal, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Cyclone Bulbul is then expected to turn north eastwards and veer off towards Khulna district in Bangladesh.

Close to 1.5 lakh people have been evacuated from West Bengal's low lying coastal areas that lie in the path of Cyclone Bulbul. Fishermen have been told not to go out to the sea.

The Kolkata airport was closed till 6am today and dozens of flights were cancelled.

Here are the Live Updates of Cyclone Bulbul's impact in Bengal: