Cyclone Bulbul Live Updates: Relief From Rain In Bengal, Cyclone Bulbul Moves Towards Bangladesh

Kolkata:
Cyclone Bulbul made landfall in West Bengal on Saturday night
Severe Cyclone Bulbul gusting at wind speeds of 135 km per hour made landfall near Sagar Islands in West Bengal at 9 pm on Saturday. Sagar Island is about 120 km south of Kolkata. It now lays centred about 75 km east-northeast of Sundarban National Park in Bengal, as per the India Meteorological Department.
Cyclone Bulbul is then expected to turn north eastwards and veer off towards Khulna district in Bangladesh.
Close to 1.5 lakh people have been evacuated from West Bengal's low lying coastal areas that lie in the path of Cyclone Bulbul. Fishermen have been told not to go out to the sea.
The Kolkata airport was closed till 6am today and dozens of flights were cancelled.
Here are the Live Updates of Cyclone Bulbul's impact in Bengal:
Flight operations resume at Kolkata airport:
The Airports Authority of India had closed down Kolkata airport for 12 hours, starting 6 pm on Saturday to 6am today.
PM Modi tweeted he spoke to Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone Bulbul:
"Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India. Spoke to WB CM @MamataOfficial regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Bulbul were commended by the state Governor this morning.
People take shelter from Cyclone Bulbul:
About 200 people have taken shelter at Sagar Pilot Station of Kolkata Port Trust. Villagers belonging to storm stricken villages were served food by the Commander, pilots and staff.
2 dead in Bengal due to Cyclone Bulbul
2 people have died for Cyclone Bulbul in Bengal. A woman died after a tree fell on her at Bashirhat in north 24 parganas. Another man was killed in east Midnapore's Nandigram.
Cyclone Bulbul: Ferry services at Bichali Ghat in Kolkata suspended
Ferry services on Sunday at Bichali Ghat in Kolkata have been suspended due to stormy weather set off by the cyclone Bulbul.
The storm has weakened from ''very severe'' to ''severe'' and crossed the coast of West Bengal with a maximum wind speed of 110-120 km per hour.
The IMD has further predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells of rainfall likely to continue over the south and north 24 Parganas and Nadiya districts in West Bengal during the next three hours.
"Squally wind speed 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast during the next six hours," said IMD in its advisory.
Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Bangladesh:
Cyclonic storm Bulbul lay centred about 75 km east-northeast of Sundarban National Park in West Bengal, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone is likely to weaken into a deep depression over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining south and north 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal during next six hours, IMD said in a tweet.