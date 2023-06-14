Union Ministers Review Preparedness For Cyclone Biparjoy: Live Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy, a "very severe cyclonic storm", is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15.

With Cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit different parts of the country, Union and State ministers reviewed preparedness at different levels on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy' in the national capital on Tuesday and directed all stakeholders and officers to ensure 'zero casualties' and minimize the possible damage.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and MPs from eight likely affected districts in the state, which could be impacted by the cyclone, virtually participated in the meeting.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to cross the Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclonic storm that is gushing through the Arabian Sea.

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Biparjoy:

Jun 14, 2023 08:20 (IST) Residents of coastal areas in Gujarat being shifted to shelters as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies #WATCH | Junagadh, Gujarat: Residents of coastal areas being shifted to shelters as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies pic.twitter.com/iZvGSytVUV - ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023 Residents of coastal areas in Gujarat being shifted to shelters as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies

Jun 14, 2023 07:59 (IST) #WATCH | High tide waves hit Gujarat as cyclone #Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm



(Visuals from Dwarka) pic.twitter.com/4c8roLFre1 - ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Jun 14, 2023 07:58 (IST) #WATCH | High tide waves hit Mumbai as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies



(Visuals from Gateway of India) pic.twitter.com/C1vhrHiWZS - ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Jun 14, 2023 07:57 (IST) Amreli police delivered essential items including vegetables and milk to the villagers of Shiyalbet in Jafrabad, Gujarat.



Jun 14, 2023 07:57 (IST) #WATCH | Visuals from Jakhau Port in Bhuj, where a large number of boats have been parked as fishing has been suspended in the wake of #CycloneBiparjoy.



Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to cross near Gujarat's Jakhau Port by the evening of 15th June pic.twitter.com/KA7OKJE68O - ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Jun 14, 2023 06:08 (IST) Kandla Port closed ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, hundreds of trucks halted



After Kandla Port in the state was closed ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, hundreds of trucks have been standing still at Gandhidham, Kachchh. According to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15.



Bracing for the cyclone, which has intensified into a "very severe" cyclonic storm according to the IMD, 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat.



Jun 14, 2023 06:08 (IST) Cyclone Biparjoy: 95 trains to remain cancelled, short-terminated in Gujarat till June 15, says Western Railway



Around 95 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated till June 15, Western Railway said in a statement.



According to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15.



Earlier, on Monday, Ashok Kumar Misra, the Western Railway General Manager, said, "We are continuously monitoring cyclone 'Biparjoy'. We have established a disaster control room at our headquarters and also deployed ADRMs at Bhuj, Gandhidam, Porbandar and Okha. Today, some trains have been cancelled due to increased wind speed in Porbandar. All trains going to coastal areas in Gujarat will be cancelled from tomorrow."

