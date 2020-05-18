"Extremely Severe" Amphan Storm Likely To Intensify To Super Cyclone: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today at 4 pm to review the preparedness, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

A year after it was hit by Cyclone Fani, Odisha is prepared to evacuated over 1 million people, according to the state officials. Twelve coastal districts - Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh - are under a close watch.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed officials to prepare a plan for relocating people living in vulnerable areas to safer places along with an early restoration of affected road communication, drinking water supply, electricity, infrastructure and power supply to hospitals. The state has set a zero casualty target. "As always, saving lives is our priority. We should put our best efforts to save every precious human life," Mr Patnaik told top officials, according to news agency PTI.

Seventeen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on duty in Odisha and Bengal. Seven teams have been deployed in six districts of Bengal and 10 teams are on duty in Odisha. Each team has 45 members.

Northern parts of Odisha are likely to be more affected due to the cyclone, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts till Wednesday.

Those living in coastal areas will have to brace up for heavy rain and high-velocity winds, the weather office has said. The high-velocity winds may cause damage to houses, crops, plantations and orchards, and power infrastructure, the IMD has said, adding that rail traffic may be affected. Only special trains are allowed to run under the lockdown.

West Bengal Home secretary Alapan Bandopdhyay said that the entire state machinery is prepared to deal with the situation. Disaster management teams were dispatched to cyclone shelters in the coastal areas and other places for rescue and relief operations where social distancing norms will be strictly followed, he said, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met under Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to review the preparedness for minimising the loss of lives and property.