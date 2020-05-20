Cyclone Amphan To Hit Bengal Today, Strong Winds, Rain Near Coast: 10 Points

Bengal would monitor "red plus zones" for Cyclone Amphan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. "I will stay overnight in the control room tomorrow," she announced to reporters after visiting the control room.

Those living near the coast have been warned against stepping out; fishermen have been warned to stay off coast. Mamata Banerjee said they should stay in from Wednesday morning until an all-clear was sounded on Thursday. "The tail-end of a cyclone can do worst damage, so people should not come out of their homes until they get an all-clear," she said, recalling that when Cyclone Fani hit last year, more died when the cyclone was leaving.

Cyclone Amphan along with the coronavirus fight pose a double challenge for the country, National Disaster Response Force chief SN Pradhan said on Tuesday. "We have told Bengal and Odisha, social distancing has to be maintained strictly in cyclone shelters. If a shelter has space for 1,000, then only 500 should be allowed," NDRF chief SN Pradhan told NDTV.

Forty teams of the NDRF have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to deal with any emergency situation. "A second disaster coming amid COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Pradhan said on Tuesday and it needs continuous monitoring.

India Meteorological Department director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said since the super cyclone is gradually weakening, its impact is unlikely to be severe in Odisha. However, coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to be battered by heavy rain coupled with high-speed winds.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Ministers of Bengal and Odisha on phone. He assured all support from the central government to Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik.

In a statement, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of flying objects, uprooting of electricity poles and boats getting torn away. The department says a storm surge of a height of about four-six metres above the astronomical tide will inundate the low-lying coastal areas in Bengal.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting to review the response measures and preparedness to tackle the storm. "Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone 'Amphan.' The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Odisha, which was praised for its handling of Cyclone Fani last year, had said last week that it was prepared to evacuate over a million people.