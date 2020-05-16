12 Odisha Districts On Alert As Weather Office Warns Of Possible Cyclone

The cyclone, if it intensifies into one, will be named "Amphan" (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert across coastal Bay of Bengal as a well-marked low-pressure over the bay is likely to intensify into a depression and a cyclonic storm. The cyclone will be named "Amphan".

12 coastal districts of Odisha have been put on alert and the state has asked collectors to arrange for alternative shelter homes for the people, a top government official told news agency PTI.

Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are among the 12 districts on high alert.

The Met Department issued a red warning for fishermen and advised them not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from May 18 and asked those out in the sea to return by May 17.

The Indian Coast Guard said it is prepared for maritime search and rescue operations.

"All out efforts have been made in the maritime states of West Bengal and Odisha in coordination with the state administration and Fisheries Department," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

According to preliminary information from the Met department, the possible depression will re-curve from its path and move towards the the Bay of Bengal.

The weatherman warned that adverse weather is likely over the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Bengal coasts during the next five to six days.

North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore districts Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rain with a heavy downpour at a few places on May 19 and heavy to very heavy rain on May 20.

The Met also warned of gusty winds along and off Bengal and Odisha coasts.

The IMD will be able to share the exact track and impact of the cyclonic storm after it intensifies into a depression, an official told PTI.

With inputs from PTI, ANI