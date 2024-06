Drugs worth over Rs 1.15 crore hidden inside children's toys, chocolates, lunch boxes and candy vitamins were seized in Ahmedabad on Saturday, police said.

One person has been detained in connection with the case, they said.

In a joint operation, Ahmedabad Crime Branch along with the customs and excise departments seized the marijuana which originated from Canada, the USA, and Thailand.

The parcels containing the hybrid and synthetic ganja were recovered from the Foreign Post Office.