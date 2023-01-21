Curious Case Of Daler Mehndi Thanking Prince Harry Over 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'

Singer Daler Mehndi has thanked Prince Harry for mentioning him in the memoir, "Spare", and how his songs helped the Duke of Sussex whenever he "felt alone and separated" from family.

Only that the tweet about Prince Harry kicking back to Daler Mehndi's songs is one big parody.

Daler Mehndi does not appear to know it though, even a day after he tweeted his thanks.

"I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad. I created a unique pop folk ethnic music style. Love you Prince Harry! God bless you. In gratitude that my music helped you," the Punjabi singer tweeted, along with a screenshot of the comical tweet that said Prince Harry mentioned about Daler Mehndi's song in his memoir.

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.

Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussexpic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

Many people commented they did not want to tell the singer that he has fallen for a fake tweet as it could upset him.

Others said Daler Mehndi probably knows it is a fake tweet and he is only playing along as he added more tweets to the thread about his career.

"In 1995 I made Bolo Tara Ra. My fans made it a super duper hit. Today in 2023, Team India made it the song of victory jeet ke bolo tara ra ra. Can't thank Baba Nanak enough," the singer tweeted in the same thread.

Some Twitter users discussed among themselves if they should tell the singer that it was a fake tweet.

"I don't think we should tell him. This is the cutest acceptance speech ever," said freelance columnist Jas Oberoi.

After months of anticipation and a blanket publicity blitz, Prince Harry's book "Spare" went on sale last week as royal insiders hit back at his scorching revelations.

In "Spare", Prince Harry portrays his father, 74, as emotionally crippled, the victim of brutal childhood bullying.