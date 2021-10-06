Curfew In Chhattisgarh Town After Violence During Right-Wing Rally

Religious flags were removed near the Lohara Naka Chowk in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha.

A curfew had to be imposed in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha town on Tuesday after violence erupted over a rally by right-wing groups including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the BJP MP from Rajnandgaon, Santosh Pandey.

The police used batons to disperse the mob after violence broke out during the rally. Some policemen were also injured in the clashes.

On Sunday, there were clashes between two groups from two communities over the removal of religious flags near Lohara Naka Chowk Kawardha, the headquarters of Kabirdham district located around 126 km from state capital Raipur. Large gatherings were banned after the tension.

Right-wing organisations called a protest against the removal of the flag on Tuesday but as soon as the rally entered areas inhabited largely by people belonging to another community, it turned violent.

The mob ransacked and threw stones at houses, shops and vehicles parked on the road.

The police filed multiple First Information Reports or FIRs based on complaints and arrested some people in connection with the clash.

Warning about fake videos being circulated to incite more violence, senior police officer Vivekanand Sinha said, "We have arrested 65 accused of rioting on Tuesday. We are also identifying more accused based on CCTV footage."