Undergraduate Admission Exam Centres Didn't Follow Rules: Testing Agency

The first phase of CUET-UG was held between July 15 and 20

Amid complaints from students, the National Test Agency (NTA) on Saturday said it would take action against some exam centres that did not follow rules.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) at many centres were cancelled by the NTA on Friday. Parents alleged that the exams were cancelled without prior notice which has left the students in a state of confusion.

Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres, the NTA reviewed the entire situation on Friday.

"It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with the existing protocols. Any incidence of non compliance, sabotage or ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future," the NTA said.

"The grievances of affected students can be addressed at email cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in the subject. NTA is committed to protecting the interests of the students," the NTA added.

The first phase of CUET-UG was held between July 15 and 20, while the second phase started on Thursday. Hundreds of students had missed the exam on July 15 due to a late-night change in centres.

The second phase on Thursday kicked off with a similarly bad note with technical glitches and administrative issues forcing the NTA to cancel second shift exam across all 489 centres and postpone first shift at some locations in 17 states.