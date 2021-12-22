CRPF Women Commandos To Provide Security To Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Others

This is the first time that women personnel would be introduced in their security setup.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's security detail would now also have women security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). This is the first time that women personnel would be introduced in their security setup.

"From the second week of January, 32 personnel would be added to the VIP security wing of the CRPF. This personnel would be deployed at their residences," a senior officer disclosed.

According to him, some women personnel would also be deployed at the residence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Gursharan Kaur is also our protectee and so we would also deploy some women there for checking and frisking," he stated, adding that these women commandos have just completed their 10-week training in rendering VIP security duties, unarmed combat, body frisking, and special weapons firing, and will now be deployed on the ground sometime in January.

All of the politicians who these commandos have been assigned to have Z plus security cover.

These protectees are provided with an advanced security liaison protocol due to their high-risk profile.

About a dozen other Z+ category CRPF protectees will have this women commando contingent on a rotational basis, sources said.

The women commandos will be deployed as part of the house protection team of these VIPs and they will also accompany the personalities, if required, during the forthcoming assembly polls in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

These commandos, when deployed for house protection, will frisk female visitors and will be part of the overall security detail of the VIP's house during tours. They will provide proximate security to the protectee, especially in the case of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, sources said.

The women commandos, like their male counterparts, will carry arms, ballistic protection, and other gadgets as required on the job.

The introduction of women security personnel is being seen as a priority especially ahead of the poll season in Uttar Pradesh, among four other states next year. The decision was reportedly taken after witnessing violence during the West Bengal elections on leaders including BJP President JP Nadda during their rallies.

The assembly polls in the five states are expected to be held in February-March next year and a hectic political campaign is expected in the run-up to the elections with politicians, party leaders, and ministers making whirlwind tours.

"MHA in September had given us a go-ahead to deploy women security personnel for VVIP duty," explained an officer.