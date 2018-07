A CRPF soldier was killed in an encounter with maoists in Jharkhand today (Representational Image)

A Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF soldier was killed in an encounter with maoists in the jungles of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand today, a senior official said.



The encounter took place in Dalapani-Galudi axis of the district, he said.



The soldier belonged to the 193rd battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the official said.



According to the official, a joint team of the state police and CRPF was out for operations and an exchange of fire took place at about 9 am.





The constable rank soldier of the paramilitary force sustained bullet injuries and was killed on the spot, he said. More details of the encounter are awaited, he added.