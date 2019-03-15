Criminal Proceedings Against Nitish Kumar In 1991 Murder Case Set Aside

Opposition parties have targeted Nitish Kumar for his connections with the 28-year-old murder case (File)

The Patna High Court set aside the criminal proceedings initiated against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by a lower court in a 28-year-old murder case on Friday.

Justice A Amanullah passed the order on an application moved by Mr Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal (United).

Mr Kumar had challenged the proceedings initiated against him by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Barh, who took cognizance of an FIR lodged at the Pandarak police station in Patna district.

In the case lodged on November 16, 1991, Mr Kumar, who was then the Samata Party lawmaker from Barh, was named as an accused, along with others, for the killing of one Sitaram Singh, who was killed during the Lok Sabha polls that year.

The ACJM court had initiated criminal proceedings against Mr Kumar in 2009, which was challenged by the chief minister before the Patna High Court the same year.

Justice Amanullah, who had reserved his order on the petition on January 31, set aside the proceedings on Friday.

It comes as a relief to the chief minister with the opposition parties, especially the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), targeting him over his name figuring in the murder case.

