Crimes Against Women Unforgivable: PM Modi Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests

PM Narendra Modi said his government won't spare anyone who commits crime against women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured strict action in cases of crime against women, amid a huge outrage over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in a hospital in Kolkata.

"The security of women is very important. I will once again tell every state government that crimes against women are unforgivable. No matter who the culprit is, they should not be spared," PM Modi said at the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon today.

The Modi government describes a "Lakhpati Didi" as a self-help group member who earns an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rs 10,000, so that it is sustainable.

"We are strengthening laws to ensure stringent punishment for those perpetrating crimes against women," PM Modi said.

The rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had sparked protests across the nation. It had led to a bitter political battle between West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP leaders over deteriorating condition of women's safety.

At the Jalgaon event, PM Modi said his government has done more for women in the last 10 years than was done by all the previous regimes since Independence.

"Till 2014, less than Rs 25,000 crore loans were given to women self-help groups, but in the last 10 years, Rs 9 lakh crore was given," PM Modi said.

Batting for Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti government, he asked people to ensure support for years for the sake of stability and prosperity. "Maharashtra is the shining star of a developed India. The future of the state lies in more investment and job growth," PM Modi said.