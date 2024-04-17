CPI(M) Manifesto Promises To Dismantle India's Nukes, Rajnath Singh Reacts

CPI(M) has promised in its manifesto that it will dismantle all nuclear weapons in India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today questioned the intention behind the CPI(M)'s election manifesto promise to dismantle all nuclear weapons in India and demanded to know the stand of the Congress on this issue.

Rajnath Singh said talk of dismantling India's nuclear weapons amounted to playing with national security and that there was a "deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the country".

He accused the Left and the Congress, both allies in the anti-BJP INDIA bloc, of apparently trying to weaken the country.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kasaragod Lok Sabha seat seeking votes for BJP candidate ML Ashwini, Rajnath Singh demanded that the Congress should clarify its stand on the CPI(M)'s promise in the manifesto to dismantle nuclear weapons as it was the Indira Gandhi government which kicked off the country's nuclear programme in 1974.

He said India worked hard to become one of the 11 nuclear power nations in the world and dismantling its nuclear weapons will weaken the country whose neighbours Pakistan and China are nuclear powers.

The CPI(M) in its manifesto has said there will be "complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction."

Rajnath Singh said the NDA government has followed through with its past promises to abrogate Article 370, do away with triple talaq and build the Ram Temple during its 10-year rule.

He said that if the BJP is voted to power again, then all of Modi's guarantees - of India becoming a top world economy, welfare of farmers, making huge strides in the space sector and the development of the nation - would be fulfilled.

"We are also committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the next five years," he asserted.



