CPI-M Issues Second List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

Candidates for other seats in which the CPI-M will put up candidates will be released later.

The CPI-M today named 20 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has finalised 13 candidates in West Bengal, two each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and one each in Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) had on March 16 released its first list of candidates for 45 seats. With today's release, the number of seats the CPI-M is contesting has risen to 65.

"Candidates for other seats in which the party will put up candidates will be released later," said a CPI-M statement.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.