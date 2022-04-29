'Cowardly To Use A Woman Against Me': Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani was granted bail today in a case of alleged assault

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani today alleged the ruling BJP by "using a woman" to "frame a case" against him has done a "cowardly thing". The comments came hours after Mr Mevani was granted bail by a court in Assam in a case of alleged assault on a woman constable of the Assam Police.

Mr Mevani was arrested in the alleged assault case on April 25 just after he was granted bail by another court in Assam in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"My arrest was not a simple matter. It must have been done under the instruction of political bosses at the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)," Mr Mevani told reporters today.

"I am still proud of the tweet I did. In the tweet, I basically asked the Prime Minister to maintain peace and harmony as communal classes happened...As a citizen of India, I have my rights to ask this. As a lawmaker what's our duty? It is to urge people to maintain peace, so that's what I did," Mr Mevani said.

"And in the second case, they cooked up a story to frame a case by using a woman. The government is such a coward that it used a woman against me. Such a coward act it is," the Gujarat MLA said.