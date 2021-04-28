Covishield Price For States Reduced From Rs 400 To Rs 300 Per Dose

This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives, Mr Poonawalla tweeted. (FILE)

Serum Institute of India's Covishield will cost states Rs 300 instead of Rs 400, CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted today, calling it a "philanthropic gesture".

"As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of Serum Institute of India, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives," Mr Poonawalla wrote in his tweet.