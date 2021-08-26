Covishield 84-Day Dose Gap Being Reconsidered Again: Government Sources

The recommended dose gap for Covishield was 4-6 weeks when nationwide vaccination began in January (File)

Highlights Reducing Covishield dose gap will be discussed in NTAGI, sources said.

Covishield dose gap was first raised from 4-6 weeks to 6-8 weeks.

The gap for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remained the same.

The 84-day dose gap for Covishield is being reviewed for the third time this year and may be reduced, government sources said today.

“Reducing the gap between two doses of Covishield is being considered and it will be further discussed in NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation),” sources said.

The recommended dose gap for Serum Institute of India's Covishield, the Indian version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot, was four to six weeks when the nationwide vaccination started in January. This was later increased to six to eight weeks.

In May, the government revised the dose gap to 12 to 16 weeks citing “real life evidence from the UK”. The gap for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remained the same.

The decision raised questions, with many linking it to the massive shortage in vaccines when the second wave of Covid was at its peak. The government panel, however, said studies had showed that the longer the gap, the more antibodies were produced.