'Important Step': PM's Message As Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group Begins

PM Modi tweeted about the vaccination for 15-18 age group. (File photo)

India has taken an important step in protecting its young population against Covid with the launch of vaccination for the 15-18 age group from Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi called for more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said earlier that over 40 lakh people in the 15-18 years age group received their first dose on the first day of vaccination drive for children till 8 PM.

Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022

