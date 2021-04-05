'Lift Vaccination Age Limit': Arvind Kejriwal To PM Modi Amid Covid Spike

Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre had cooperated with the Delhi government at every stage.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to lift all age-related restrictions for Covid-19 vaccinations. He has also sought the opening up of non-medical facilities to carry out the inoculation drive. The letter comes amid an alarming resurgence in infections across India in recent weeks.

The Chief Minister has said that if these conditions are relaxed, the Delhi government will be able to vaccinate all citizens of the state within three months, according to a Delhi government press release.

"In the battle against corona, the Centre has cooperated with the Delhi government at every step. I hope that you will consider these points so that corona can be fought effectively," Mr Kejriwal wrote in the letter, according to the release.

Delhi yesterday recorded 4,033 fresh cases and 21 deaths, taking its overall figure to 6,76,414 and 11,081 fatalities.

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that, according to doctors, this wave is less severe though it spreads rapidly. He said the state government will soon launch micro containment zones in areas with 2-3 patients. "People who have recovered from Covid-19 are requested to donate plasma," Mr Jain said.

With 1,03,558 fresh Covid cases, India saw the biggest-ever daily surge yesterday, taking its total to 1,25,89,067. PM Modi yesterday held a high-level meet to review the situation, while central teams have been rushed to three states.

India currently allows only those above the age of 45 to receive Covid-19 vaccines, though there have been demands to lift this age limit.

"The government exported more vaccine doses than it administered to the citizens. To improve his image at a global level, PM Modi took the decision and exported over 64.5 million vaccine doses to 84 countries. The government is more concerned about its image than saving people's lives," AAP's Raghav Chadha said today at a press conference.

"Where has the Centre's vaccine nationalism gone? The AAP demands an increase in the rate of vaccinations against Covid-19 so that each and every Indian can get vaccinated," he said.

He further claimed that it will take 15 years to vaccinate the entire population of India if the drive continued at the current pace.

Cumulatively, 7,91,05,163 vaccine doses have been administered through 12,31,148 sessions in India, according to a provisional report till 7 am today, PTI reported.